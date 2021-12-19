Folklore as told by Tucson treasure "Big Jim" Griffith, 1935-2021

As the surface water slowly disappeared, the trout that lived in our rivers, and especially in the Santa Cruz, began to evolve in order to live in their new world. Their gills were replaced by lungs and their eyes grew on stalks, thus allowing them to both breathe and see in their new environment.

Swimming through the sands of the waterless rivers, they would scan the surface in order to catch the insects and small reptiles on which they fed. In the process, they also became one of North America’s most challenging game fish.

Consider the situation: the trout could see as well as any other surface-dwelling animal. Therefore it was useless to walk through the sand, casting your line. And because swimming through the hot sand in the daytime can be a painful experience, the sand trout would never move very far for its meal.

Finally, some unsung genius hit upon the Horny Toad Solution. One catches a horned toad, ties a leader around its belly just behind its front legs, and lets it loose to scamper down the river. The trout sees it coming, opens its mouth, and GLOMP! swallows the repile. A sharp jerk on the line sets the critter’s spikes in the fish’s mouth, and there you are!