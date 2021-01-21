Former Nogales customs officer sentenced to prison for taking bribe

A former customs officer in Nogales was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after admitting to taking a $6,000 bribe to smuggle someone into the United States.

Jose Rosalio Fuentes, 58, was working as a canine officer for Customs and Border Protection in February 2018 when he started talking with an unidentified individual about helping smuggle Juan Carlos Gonzalez Villa across the border, according to a sentencing memo filed by federal prosecutors Ryan Ellersick and Gordon Davenport.

Gonzalez was a convicted felon who had been deported and still had outstanding warrants, prosecutors wrote.

Fuentes sent a text in Spanish saying Gonzalez could go to prison if he turned himself in at the border. Fuentes then texted "[W]hy don't you wait until I am at the port, what do you think about that?" He then texted "Because I was going to tell you, if he wants to go jail, he will be in jail for five years. And, or he can wait for when I'm there and then well...he passes, right?"

While discussing the $6,000 bribe, Fuentes texted "I would like to see if it could be six...at least to pay for this month's utilities because I'm also behind. Please if you could make it six, thanks. Bye." Fuentes later added that "it'll be worth it," according to prosecutors.