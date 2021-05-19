Former UA marijuana researcher approved by DEA to grow marijuana for testing

Attorney Matt Zorn, who represents SRI, said he sees the decision as the DEA and federal government beginning to embrace different, diverse supplies of cannabis for clinical and medical research purposes.

“It’s important because the research thus far has focused on safety and has used what can only be described as bad cannabis,” he said.

Sisley echoed that sentiment about the existing supply of research-grade marijuana being low quality. She said that, during past clinical trials she put on, “molding, diluted cannabis from the University of Mississippi” performed poorly.

“It’s not that it didn’t just perform well, but it never was able to replicate the positive, transformative experiences that people were describing in the real world,” she said.

The decision by the DEA on Friday should also help to pump more research-grade marijuana into supply as other institutions market their marijuana to researchers, Zorn said.

“The idea isn’t that everyone is getting approved to supply themselves," he said. "Instead this is going to create a more robust marketplace where researchers can test different types of cannabis.”