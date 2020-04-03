Fort Huachuca officials confirm first coronavirus case

Fort Huachuca officials have confirmed its first coronavirus case.

The person works on Fort Huachuca and is a Cochise County resident. The COVID-19 test results were confirmed late Wednesday, according to the Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office.

Cochise County has five confirmed cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Medical personnel and county health officials are "conducting contact tracing to identify those individuals who may have come into contact with the individual," says a press release from the office.

"We extend our concern and ongoing support to the family and friends of the individual," Maj. Gen. Laura Potter, commanding general, said in the release. "The health protection of our force is a top priority, and we will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel."

No other information about the patient has been released.

