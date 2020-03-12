Fourth Avenue Street Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The spring 2020 Fourth Avenue Street Fair is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday evening.

The fair was scheduled for March 20-22.

Fred Ronstadt, executive director of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association said he had been in talks with Michael Ortega, Tucson city manager, throughout the day and decided to cancel the event in the best interest of the community.

“This was a heartbreaking decision as we have spent the last several weeks monitoring all the reliable information related to our region and relying on our local health department professionals to determine the best course for the 100th Fourth Avenue Street Fair,” Ronstadt in the news release.

Ronstadt said everything from the spring street fair will be rolled over to the winter street fair, Dec. 11-13.

He said vendors who come in from the region, including some from Texas, New Mexico and Colorado as well as around the state, were disappointed to learn it was canceled.

“This is their livelihood,” he said. “It seems like all events are being cancelled across the country and this is going to be financially devastating for a lot of people given that this is their source of income.”

In addition to the fair, any events hosted by the merchants association on North Fourth Avenue through April are canceled.

