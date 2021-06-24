GOP lawmakers OK tax-cut plan, send it to Ducey

House Speaker Russell Bowers, R-Mesa, acknowledged that the change effectively was payback for Democrats refusing to show up for debate on Tuesday when the Republicans had finally corralled the votes among their own caucus to enact $1.3 billion — and possibly $1.8 billion — in permanent tax cuts and the $12.8 billion state spending plan. The House was left without a quorum that day as four Republicans were away from the Capitol.

"It is clear, was clear then, by the absence of an entire caucus, and by actions prior and currently today, that procedural obstruction and delay have been instituted in lieu of civility,'' Bowers said. He said the time limits still allow for discussion "but also allow us to get out in an expedited fashion.''

Democrats said Republicans have no one but themselves to blame for the fact the Legislature is now up against a deadline to enact a new spending plan for the fiscal year that begins in less than a week.

Fernandez pointed out that Republican leaders brought lawmakers to the Capitol for 26 days where there was absolutely no legislative business done while they tried to line up the votes among their own caucus. She said that's because they chose not to involve Democrats in budget negotiations or include their priorities in the plan.