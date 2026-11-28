SpaceX has provided no details about how it plans to close that capacity gap, Mayes wrote.

Perhaps SpaceX plans to purchase capacity on the Southline Transmission Project, "a recently built power line running through the area of the plant," she wrote.

But using that line's power would still be inadequate for SpaceX and would leave Tucson with inadequate power because the Southline project passes through Tucson, she said.

Because of that, SpaceX may instead have to build new, natural gas-generating facilities, possibly at AEPCO's Apache Generating Station, Mayes wrote.

But, Apache Station's generating capacity won't directly serve the SpaceX center, the company said. Instead, SpaceX will work with the station's owner, the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, to obtain wholesale power from across the Western electric grid. The power company, also known as AEPCO, will deliver that regional power through its transmission system to the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative to provide retail service to the data center, SpaceX said.

"Remember, AEPCO will not be providing any power. We will go to the market and get the power for them," Ledger said of the data center. "SpaceX is procuring its own resources. They will buy whatever they can off the market."

Ledger has said that new power transmission line or lines will have to be built to serve the data center when it's operating at full capacity.