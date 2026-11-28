The proposed SpaceX data center in Cochise County doesn't pose a risk to Arizona's electric power supply or to the Willcox Basin's fragile groundwater supply, the company said, pushing back against allegations to that effect from Attorney General Kris Mayes.
Because of those and other reasons, the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission shouldn't grant Mayes' request to delay its planned Dec. 9 discussion of the company's proposal, a top SpaceX official said in a letter to the commission.
Mayes, in her own letter to the commission, asked the panel to delay its vote until other state and federal agencies weigh in on the $50 billion data center project because of what she sees as its potential to cause major impacts to both water and power supplies.
But on Nov. 24, SpaceX official Sheila McCorkle wrote to the commission that the company has followed established county procedures in pursuing its application, "engaged with residents and local officials and put the entire proposed campus before the commission in one application."
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"The commission has the full application before it, residents have a hearing on the calendar, and the agencies responsible for later approvals have their own proceedings," wrote McCorkle, a vice president for SpaceX. "The public record already answers many of the questions raised in the Attorney General's Nov. 19 letter (to the commission)."
Besides water and power supplies, Mayes' letter raised concerns about the data center's effects on traffic from vehicles using or serving the center, its possible interference with activities by Fort Huachuca on the neighboring Willcox Playa, and fire risks from major battery storage facilities that would be part of the center.
McCorkle's letter, however, criticizes Mayes for raising concerns about facilities to provide power to the center that SpaceX hasn't proposed, including building a new natural gas power plant at the site.
"The commission should decide this case on what SpaceX has proposed, and on the commitments we're prepared to make enforceable conditions, not on assumptions described in the attorney general's letter about facilities that aren't part of this application," McCorkle wrote.
One key fact not spelled out in SpaceX's letter to Mayes, however, is how much of its energy supply would come from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy and how much would come from fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas. McCorkle's letter also doesn't spell out precisely how SpaceX will get all the power the data center would need to be transmitted from the existing electric grid to the center.
The company is seeking a special use permit to build the data center on 747 acres on two privately owned parcels near Willcox. It would hold up to nine computing buildings, all nearly 40 feet tall, and require six gigawatts of power when fully built and operating. SpaceX filed its application through the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Tombstone Resources LLC.
Here are specifics from SpaceX's reply to Mayes' letter:
Energy supply
The company noted that Mayes used the fact that the Apache Generating Station in Benson uses 625 megawatts of power to question whether the power plant has capacity to serve the center's first 1,500 megawatts of power, let alone the 6,000 needed to serve the center at its full capacity.
But, Apache Station's generating capacity won't directly serve the SpaceX center, the company said. Instead, SpaceX will work with the station's owner, the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, to obtain wholesale power from across the Western electric grid. The power company, also known as AEPCO, will deliver that regional power through its transmission system to the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative to provide retail service to the data center, SpaceX said.
A proposed agreement which the company and the two cooperatives are negotiating calls for SpaceX to pay for its electricity and related service costs, prepare for network upgrades required to serve the data center campus, and post some kind of financial security before getting power, SpaceX said.
"This will ensure that no existing customer subsidizes SpaceX," the company said. "Those protections are designed to keep the costs of this project with SpaceX, including if the campus is delayed, built at a smaller scale or never built."
The company's application to Cochise County identifies $3.6 billion that SpaceX will invest in transmission and substation improvements, about $500 million of which will be built for use during the center's first phase of operations.
That money will be spent first for the restringing of existing power lines with high-capacity conductors, thereby upgrading that capacity by two and one-half times, SpaceX said.
New equipment such as transformer banks, breakers and switchyards will be added to the cooperatives' existing substations and to a new substation built on the data center campus. And construction can begin "very soon" on new transmission lines to serve the area, with their environmental reviews, state approvals and federal financing commitments already in place, said SpaceX. The company didn't identify what the specific lines would be.
"This application does not propose any new transmission corridors, and these lines were planned independently of it to move power across southern Arizona and New Mexico," SpaceX said.
This statement appears to be in direct conflict with Mayes' comments that SpaceX would need additional power generating capacity because Southline, one of the two newest power lines available in the region, has inadequate capacity to serve the data center. The other one, the SunZia line, has its generating capacity already booked up, Mayes wrote.
Patrick Ledger, CEO of the AEPCO cooperative, also told the Star that the SpaceX data center would ultimately require construction of new power lines, although he said that won't be necessary when the center goes into its first phase of operations.
A major system of battery energy storage facilities at the center will also make its electricity supply more reliable, the company said.
"The campus includes about 24 gigawatt-hours of battery storage, which is about four hours at full load," McCorkle wrote. "The battery storage system also contributes to transmission system reliability across the entire Desert Southwest region."
Renewable energy
In her letter to Cochise County Planning and Zoning commissioners, SpaceX's McCorkle, like AEPCO's Ledger, said the company will rely heavily on renewable energy to power the center, although she doesn't specify what percentage of the new facility's electricity will come from renewables such as solar and wind energy.
"The Desert Southwest region has robust renewable resource availability," which, when combined with resources from adjacent energy markets, "can provide ample energy to serve the load and charge the battery system.
"On many days, solar and wind output in Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico exceeds what the existing transmission system can export to markets and deliver to customers, and the surplus is curtailed due to congestion," McCorkle wrote.
"Planned future upgrades of AEPCO's existing system, along with new transmission (lines) in the Desert Southwest region, can significantly alleviate this congestion and not only allow existing resources facing transmission congestion to deliver energy to market, but also allow new resources to be built that would otherwise face deliverability constraints."
Natural gas generation
Because of uncertainties about the sources of SpaceX's power supply, the company may be forced to build new natural gas generating facilities, possibly at AEPCO's Apache Generating Station, Mayes' letter said.
But SpaceX is not seeking approval to build a gas-fired power plant as part of this project, the company's McCorkle replied in her letter to the commission.
"The campus would receive its operating power from the grid. The application proposes only standby generators for critical loads, approximately 10 megawatts per computing building, for outages and testing that will be permitted through ADEQ," she wrote.
Water use
Mayes' letter noted that because the data center will be dry-cooled, SpaceX said its entire campus would need only 7 to 10 acre-feet of water per year, mostly for domestic uses.
"This does not account for the water likely used to meet the center's energy demand," in which one gigawatt of continuous power would require 3.6 million to 6.8 million gallons a day, Mayes wrote.
SpaceX countered, "That estimate has no bearing on the water use of the campus before the commission," because no gas plant is planned. The company proposes no new production well in the Willcox area or industrial groundwater use, it said.
"The initial fill of the cooling loops and other nonpotable needs would be met with treated wastewater from the adjoining station or trucked water, without new pumping from the Willcox basin," said McCorkle, adding that SpaceX supports making these commitments legally enforceable.
Fire protection
Mayes' letter notes that SpaceX's application to the county says backup energy for the site will be provided by 24 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion-powered energy.
The company's application states that backup energy will be provided by 24 GWh of lithium-ion power. If one of the battery packs catches fire due to a manufacturing defect, electrical fault, or extreme heat, local fire and first responders may need additional tools and training to adequately address the situation, Mayes wrote.
"While battery fires are rare and can be mitigated, it is not clear that the Application will provide sufficient resources to contain a fire were one to start on-site," Mayes wrote.
But SpaceX said the center will have a dedicated fire-water tank with redundant fire pumps and a private set of hydrants. Wet-pipe sprinklers and voice/strobe alarms will be in each building, and other sprinklers and smoke detection equipment will be in every computing hall at the center, McCorkle wrote.
At a Nov. 12 public meeting of a local committee that plans for emergencies, SpaceX made the following commitments about how it would deal with fire risks:
The center's battery system will follow a national standard for safe battery energy storage installation that's set by the non-profit National Fire Protection Association.
SpaceX will provide fire-suppression equipment and personnel for the battery power operation.
SpaceX is open to funding training and equipment for local fire departments;
SpaceX can fund a hazard-specific emergency plan and an assessment of the center's fire-fighting assessment that the local committee had requested.
Traffic
Mayes asked the county to commission a third-party analysis of traffic issues that would be generated by the center's operations, and for upgrades to the road system before construction starts.
SpaceX, however, said its data center application already calls for a traffic impact analysis that would be reviewed by the Arizona Department of Transportation and construction of turn, acceleration and deceleration road lanes when required by the state agency.
The company said it also has agreed to provide park-and-ride service including worker shuttles during construction of the project's first phase, staggered work shifts and a construction traffic management plan.
In addition, SpaceX said it will fund an independent review of the traffic impact analysis and work with state and county officials to identify what improvements are needed and when they should be built.
Interference with military operations
Mayes raised concerns about potential interference by data center operations with existing military operations on the Willcox Playa, which borders the data center site.
The military uses the playa’s interference-free environment to test GPS jamming, radar systems, unmanned aerial systems and communications equipment, she wrote.
"The U.S. military may need to evaluate the impacts of the data center’s intense electromagnetic footprint to ensure it does not interfere with this unique low radio frequency environment," Mayes wrote.
Replying, SpaceX said in its letter to county officials, "The campus consumes electricity; it does not transmit. It proposes no communications towers other than building-mounted antennas for security and operations. Its computing equipment sits inside metal buildings next to an existing generating station and existing high-voltage lines.
"SpaceX respects the Army's testing mission at the Willcox Playa. It will consult Fort Huachuca and the Electronic Proving Ground and address any written concerns before the first building permit."
Other approvals needed
Mayes' letter said Cochise County officials should wait until other agencies have reviewed and approved SpaceX's proposal. The county deserves the benefit of those studies to understand how the project will impact local energy reliability and whether its projected energy demand can feasibly be met by Arizona’s bulk power system, she wrote.
SpaceX replied in its letter to the county commission that a special use permit decides whether, where and on what conditions the campus may be built, but "does not energize it."
No electric service can start until the Arizona Corporation Commission approves an electric service agreement for the project, for example. Land clearing for the center can't start until a separate county agency approves a grading permit, and construction requires a county building permit, SpaceX said. Similar issues arise, and more permits are needed before the project can connect to the area road system. And the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality must issue permits for stormwater discharge and dust pollution.
"Those reviews follow a land-use decision. Delaying the hearing would not produce them sooner; it would only push them later," SpaceX's McCorkle wrote. "In place of delay, SpaceX offers enforceable conditions that tie each stage of the project to the approval that governs it."
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.