A proposed agreement which the company and the two cooperatives are negotiating calls for SpaceX to pay for its electricity and related service costs, prepare for network upgrades required to serve the data center campus, and post some kind of financial security before getting power, SpaceX said.

"This will ensure that no existing customer subsidizes SpaceX," the company said. "Those protections are designed to keep the costs of this project with SpaceX, including if the campus is delayed, built at a smaller scale or never built."

The company's application to Cochise County identifies $3.6 billion that SpaceX will invest in transmission and substation improvements, about $500 million of which will be built for use during the center's first phase of operations.

That money will be spent first for the restringing of existing power lines with high-capacity conductors, thereby upgrading that capacity by two and one-half times, SpaceX said.

New equipment such as transformer banks, breakers and switchyards will be added to the cooperatives' existing substations and to a new substation built on the data center campus. And construction can begin "very soon" on new transmission lines to serve the area, with their environmental reviews, state approvals and federal financing commitments already in place, said SpaceX. The company didn't identify what the specific lines would be.

"This application does not propose any new transmission corridors, and these lines were planned independently of it to move power across southern Arizona and New Mexico," SpaceX said.