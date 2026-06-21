Prefer us on Google Learn More

Vice President JD Vance’s planned appearance Monday in Oro Valley has been canceled.

The Arizona Republican Party announced Saturday that the event would be rescheduled but did not provide a new date. The party also did not immediately respond to questions about the reason for the postponement as Vance departed Washington for Switzerland.

Later on Saturday, Vance press secretary Luke Schroeder said in a post on X that the vice president was “wheels up from Washington, D.C., en route to Switzerland.”

Speaking to the press before departing, Vance said he was headed to Switzerland to begin “technical talks” with Iranian, Pakistani and Qatari officials centered around Iran’s nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire, according to a video posted by the White House.

Vance had been scheduled to speak in the late morning on June 22 at Roche Tissue Diagnostics in Oro Valley.

The public event listing described the appearance only as Vance delivering remarks. It did not say what the event was for or identify any topics he planned to address.