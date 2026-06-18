Schweikert disagreed, saying he recognizes the popularity of the current laws. But he said there need to be some changes to ensure that ballots are being mailed only to those who are eligible — and alive.

He said his mother, who died in 2010, was still getting ballots mailed to her house, which Schweikert said his brother inherited, for at least a decade.

Schweikert said voter rolls updates and some form of identification are called for, though he did not spell out what that might be.

Biggs said if the state is to keep early voting, it needs a system like Florida's. There, anyone who has gotten a ballot by mail and wants to drop it off at a polling place must do so by the Friday before Election Day.

That avoids what happens in Arizona where people can walk in to a vote center on Election Day and drop off their sealed ballot envelopes. More than 290,000 voters in Maricopa County alone did that in 2022.

The result is that those envelopes cannot be opened and votes counted until the signatures are checked against examples on file. And that can't occur until all the ballots cast in person on Election Day are counted, one factor in why it can take a week or more to find out who has won.

Micelli sidestepped the question of early voting, saying he wants to use biometrics to determine if someone is eligible to vote. He acknowledged that would require a method to verify each person's unique identification but said it wouldn't affect privacy because all that data would remain with the state.