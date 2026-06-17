The tribe, however, is not backing down.

"We would prefer to be using our precious resources to improve the lives of our Nation members,'' said Chairman Vernon Jose.

"We are hopeful that DHS will reconsider moving forward with a border wall and instead implement modern border protection measures,'' he said in his own prepared statement. A tribal spokesman said that includes what already exists like towers with cameras, radar and heat-sensing sensors, as well as new technology that eliminate the need for an actual 30-foot-tall wall.

"But if they insist on an illegal wall, we will stand up for what is right,'' Jose said.

While Kanji is using the legal status of the reservation to get court action, he is arguing that the issue is more than simply one of protecting its boundaries.

He pointed out that long before there was a formal reservation — and long before the current international border was established in 1854 with the Gadsden Purchase — the tribe already existed on both sides of the line.

"Today, there still exist 17 O'odham communities and several thousand Nation member residing in Mexico,'' Kanji told the court. "And Nation members regularly cross the border at multiple points (with the Department's knowledge) for important religious, family, and practical reasons.''

He also told the judge that the tribe has always cooperated with Homeland Security.