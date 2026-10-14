Prefer us on Google Learn More

A longtime county employee and two newcomer candidates have been selected as finalists after a nationwide search to replace Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher.

The three final candidates for the county’s top appointed role are: Carmine DeBonis Jr.; Leonard Hernandez; and Leah Rhineheimer.

— Carmine DeBonis Jr. :DeBonis is currently one of three deputy county administrators and has been with the county for his entire professional career, according to a news release. He currently oversees the county’s public works, economic development, environmental quality, and finance and risk management. He was previously director of development services for the county for 15 years.

— Leonard Hernandez: Hernandez is currently the county manager of Thurston County, Washington and has 25 years of local government experience, including 13 in San Bernardino County, California. He was chief executive officer of the county for three years until 2023, where he prepared a budget of $8.7 billion, according to his résumé.

— Leah Rhineheimer: Rhineheimer is currently an assistant town manager for the Town of Gilbert, and has been in the job for five years. She has been in Gilbert government since 2011, working her way up from assistant to the town manager and deputy town manager before her current role. She currently oversees Gilbert’s public works, engineering, water resources and quality of life initiative, according to her résumé.