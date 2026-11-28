The chairman of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has offered a sharp rebuke of Attorney General Kris Mayes’ concerns about the county’s handling of SpaceX’s $50 billion hyperscale data center proposal.
Chair Frank Antenori claimed Mayes’ Nov. 19 letter to the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission asking them to delay a permitting vote on the project “does not contain a single legal reference or citation of authority.”
“It therefore merits no more consideration than any other letter from a private citizen who is not a Cochise County resident,” Antenori said.
His decision to respond was because of the publicity generated by her concerns, he wrote in a letter to Mayes.
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Mayes’ letter called on the commission to delay any vote on a special use permit until “serious unanswered questions” from SpaceX are addressed, especially on what she said is the project’s unprecedented energy scale. The data center campus was recently dubbed “Colossus 3” by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and at six gigawatts would be the biggest power user of any data center in Arizona if fully built.
Antenori said Mayes’ calls for extra review were already being addressed by the county’s data center ordinance and the appropriate regulatory agencies.
“It is unfortunate that you continue to operate under the mistaken belief that you have the ultimate authority in these areas, including the right to second-guess agencies such as ADEQ (Arizona Department of Environmental Quality) that are tasked with making such expert assessments,” Antenori wrote to the attorney general.
According to SpaceX’s application, the campus would use no groundwater for industrial use, and would use between 7 to 10 acre-feet of water for domestic uses by staff. SpaceX has also said it will pay $3.6 billion for grid infrastructure necessary to support the massive project.
However, the application fails to address the amount of water that will be used indirectly for energy generation, and energy impact studies for local residents served by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, Mayes wrote to the Cochise County commission.
Antenori wrote that expert analyses would be “putting the cart before the horse.”
Antenori, chairman of the all-Republican board, also asked Democrat Mayes if her decision to host a town hall about the data center on Dec. 3 had political motivations, mentioning her support of a statewide moratorium on data center development.
At the end of the letter, he asked Mayes to respond to a series of questions, including, “Why does your flyer solicit concerns rather than comments from all residents?”
Antenori claimed the results of the recent election, in which Mayes was reelected to a second four-year term in a statewide vote, show her input is less welcome in Cochise County.
“There are people excited about your unauthorized and unwarranted forays into our county's economic affairs. However, the majority of our voters clearly reject your approach, as demonstrated by your defeat in Cochise County by more than ten percentage points in this month’s General Election,” he wrote.
He pointed to the anticipated 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs SpaceX promised in its application.
“While you may be secure in your job for the next four years, the same cannot be said for many of our constituents in the Sulphur Springs Valley project area, which meets the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s criteria for an economically distressed area,” he wrote.
A spokesperson for Mayes’ office was unavailable for a response due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Antenori called a special board meeting about the letter for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Hannah Cree covers local government for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.