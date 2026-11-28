According to SpaceX’s application, the campus would use no groundwater for industrial use, and would use between 7 to 10 acre-feet of water for domestic uses by staff. SpaceX has also said it will pay $3.6 billion for grid infrastructure necessary to support the massive project.

However, the application fails to address the amount of water that will be used indirectly for energy generation, and energy impact studies for local residents served by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, Mayes wrote to the Cochise County commission.

Antenori wrote that expert analyses would be “putting the cart before the horse.”

Antenori, chairman of the all-Republican board, also asked Democrat Mayes if her decision to host a town hall about the data center on Dec. 3 had political motivations, mentioning her support of a statewide moratorium on data center development.

At the end of the letter, he asked Mayes to respond to a series of questions, including, “Why does your flyer solicit concerns rather than comments from all residents?”

Antenori claimed the results of the recent election, in which Mayes was reelected to a second four-year term in a statewide vote, show her input is less welcome in Cochise County.

“There are people excited about your unauthorized and unwarranted forays into our county's economic affairs. However, the majority of our voters clearly reject your approach, as demonstrated by your defeat in Cochise County by more than ten percentage points in this month’s General Election,” he wrote.