If you go

Second annual “Siempre con Nosotros — Always with Us”

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.

Where: Site 17 Event Center, 840 E. 17th St.

Cost: $100 per person; $55 for survivors of homicide victims. Festivities include dinner, dessert; music; a photo booth; live and silent auctions and a raffle. Event program will honor community figures, including Gail Leland Founders Award recipient Rick Unklesbay, Esperanza Award recipient Lupita Murillo and Jim Kautz Memorial Award recipient Azhar Dabdoub

For tickets or more information, visit azhomicidesurvivors.org or call 207-5012.