Interstate 11 study moves forward with undecided route in Pima County

Federal and state officials have completed the first phase of the planning process for Interstate 11, but the path the 280-mile corridor would take through Pima County is still uncertain.
The Federal Highway Administration and the Arizona Department of Transportation published a "record of decision" on the I-11 corridor project, marking the end of a more than five-year-long environmental review process.
The decision outlines a 2,000-foot-wide corridor where the proposed I-11 could be built. The first phase of the project, Tier 1, focused on public outreach and technical and environmental analysis. The second phase, Tier 2, would narrow the corridor to a 400-foot-wide route.
But a decision on which of the two options the proposed interstate project would take through Pima County is still undecided. The west option would go through Avra Valley and bypass Tucson, while the east option would add capacity to the existing I-10.
Both the Tucson City Council and the Pima County Board of Supervisors have voted to oppose the west option, pointing to concerns this path would divert business away from the city and threaten Sonoran Desert areas.
“The decision is that both options will be carried forward,” said Laura Douglas, the communications project manager for ADOT. “This allows ADOT to make an informed decision to choose one of them after completing detailed environmental and engineering studies in the Tier 2 study process, and this was something that was requested by agencies and the public.”
The I-11 project would run between Nogales and Wickenburg and has been touted as a Mexico-to-Canada trade corridor that would enhance travel while promoting job growth and economic competitiveness.
The Tier 1 study narrowed down the path the interstate would take, and the Tier 2 study will analyze specific sections of the route before construction takes place. However, the second phase has yet to be scheduled or funded, according to Douglas.
“Looking ahead to when any part of I-11 could potentially be constructed from Nogales to Wickenburg, we just don't know at this point,” she said.
