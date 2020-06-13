Invasive buffelgrass may have helped Bighorn Fire take out saguaros

Around 3 a.m. last Wednesday, scientist Ben Wilder watched dozens of saguaros near Pima Canyon explode into flames as he stood in the Catalina Foothills. He had seen flames from the Bighorn Fire shooting down a mountain slope and up the sides of saguaro bodies.

“It was one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen,” recalled Wilder, director of Tumamoc Hill’s Desert Laboratory.

It will be awhile before an actual saguaro death toll from this blaze is known. But Wilder estimated Friday that the fire took out as many as 2,000 saguaros, from both the front range of the Catalinas and the Pusch Ridge area near Oro Valley.

Some of those saguaros were amidst stands of buffelgrass, an invasive, non-native grass that is known to spread and intensify wildfires to the point where they can burn saguaros that normally don’t burn. But the vast majority, maybe 75%, burned in higher elevation grasslands, above where the buffelgrass has spread rapidly over the past 20 years across the Catalina Foothills, Wilder said.

In short, this was a near-miss for those like Wilder and other scientists who have long feared that the encroachment of buffelgrass into the Sonoran Desert would trigger massive, destructive fires from which native desert plants would never recover.

The buffelgrass lying higher up, directly in the fire’s path, is “still fairly spotty. It wasn’t continuous, wasn’t dense enough to be able to pull that fire all the way down, to make happen what we really fear,” Wilder said.

But he and other scientists remain concerned that if the buffelgrass keeps spreading without more controls, the next big blaze could cause more destruction and filter into the homes lying in the upper reaches of the Catalina Foothills — homes that this time were evacuated for a day and a half.