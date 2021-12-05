Lawmaker's bill would make Arizona school board elections partisan

"I think it's a bad idea because the whole spirit of school boards is to be a nonpartisan thing, to just truly in service to the families and children,'' he said. "And what difference does politics make in education?''

But there's what Aitken said is his more pragmatic side.

"It's a necessary idea, a necessary evil just because of the reality of the world that we live in now,'' he said. "It is true that when there are issues confronting parents in the school system that will be decided upon by five people who ostensibly represent them I think that it is probably important for the parents how their representative is thinking.''

In his case, Aitken said, he has voted with the Democratic and liberal board members through all of the COVID epidemic issues.

"And I think parents, as being part of a democratic society have a right to know that,'' he said.

That's also the assessment of Consuelo Hernandez who is on the board at Sunnyside Unified School District. But Hernandez, who is a Democrat, has a very specific reason for thinking what Ugenti-Rita wants to do would be not only helpful to voters but affect the outcome of elections.