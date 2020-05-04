You are the owner of this article.
Learn about meerkats and prairie dogs at this virtual Tucson class tomorrow

The meerkat exhibit at Reid Park Zoo opened in 2017.

 Reid Park Zoo

Keepers and educators at Reid Park Zoo and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum are teaming up to host a virtual class on Tuesday. 

The 30-minute class, dubbed "Cool 'Kats and Dryland Dogs," will teach Tucsonans about the differences between meerkats and prairie dogs. 

The class, which starts at 12 p.m. tomorrow, is free to watch, but registration is required. To sign up, head to the Desert Museum's website.

Reid Park Zoo and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum are both currently closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, both attractions have many virtual activities available, including other classes and story times hosted by the Desert Museum. 

Sandy Cheeks, a black-tailed prairie dog, searches for a peanut hidden inside a toy by museum keepers.

The zoo also has virtual classes, in addition to animal cams and downloadable activity pages.

"Our commitment to education and to our community is unwavering," the Desert Museum said on Facebook. "While our grounds are temporarily closed, we invite you and your families to stay connected — from anywhere in the world!" 

