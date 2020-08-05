Local incumbents win big in state Legislature races

Incumbent state representatives for Pima and Santa Cruz counties won big in Tuesday’s primary election.
In Legislative District 2, incumbent Daniel Hernandez and Andrea Dalessandro will advance to the Nov. 3 general election after winning the Democratic primary.
Hernandez collected 32% of the nearly 32,600 votes cast on Tuesday, followed by Dalessandro, who is currently a state Senator, with 30%. They will face Republican Deborah McEwen, who ran unopposed in her party’s primary. Voters choose two candidates to represent them in LD2.
Luis Parra had 20% of the Democratic vote and Billy Peard had 17%.
LD2 includes south-side Tucson neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway as well as South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County.
In Legislative District 3, incumbents Alma Hernandez and Andrés Cano effectively won seats as state representatives for the district by winning Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
They will advance to the general election, but no Republican candidates ran in the primary.
Hernandez had 46% of the roughly 30,000 votes cast in the Democratic primary, followed by Cano with 37%. Challenger Javier Soto had 17%.
LD3 covers Tucson’s west and southwest sides including the University of Arizona and downtown, stretching from Ryan Airfield north to Prince Road at about First Avenue.
In Legislative District 10, incumbent Domingo DeGrazia and newcomer Stephanie Stahl Hamilton will advance to the general election. They will face Republicans Mabelle Gummere and Michael Hicks. Voters choose two candidates to represent them in LD10.
DeGrazia earned 41% of the nearly 39,000 votes cast in the Democratic primary, followed by Stahl Hamilton with 37%. Paul Stapleton-Smith had 22%.
LD10 includes midtown Tucson east of Campbell Avenue between Speedway and 22nd Street, the east side, the Foothills area east of Bear Canyon Road, Davis-Monthan neighborhoods, and Civano.
In Senate District 11, Democratic candidate JoAnna Mendoza will face Republican incumbent Vince Leach in the general election.
Mendoza won 57% of the 19,100 votes cast in the Democratic primary and Linda Patterson had 43%. Leach ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
Senate District 11 includes Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and part of Pinal County.
