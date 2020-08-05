Local incumbents win big in state Legislature races

Incumbent state representatives for Pima and Santa Cruz counties won big in Tuesday’s primary election.

In Legislative District 2, incumbent Daniel Hernandez and Andrea Dalessandro will advance to the Nov. 3 general election after winning the Democratic primary.

Hernandez collected 32% of the nearly 32,600 votes cast on Tuesday, followed by Dalessandro, who is currently a state Senator, with 30%. They will face Republican Deborah McEwen, who ran unopposed in her party’s primary. Voters choose two candidates to represent them in LD2.

Luis Parra had 20% of the Democratic vote and Billy Peard had 17%.

LD2 includes south-side Tucson neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway as well as South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County.

In Legislative District 3, incumbents Alma Hernandez and Andrés Cano effectively won seats as state representatives for the district by winning Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

They will advance to the general election, but no Republican candidates ran in the primary.

Hernandez had 46% of the roughly 30,000 votes cast in the Democratic primary, followed by Cano with 37%. Challenger Javier Soto had 17%.