Longtime Tucson educator Guadalupe Romero dies

She was known for her fierce support of education and her passion focused on bilingual education. She was one of a handful of pioneering Chicana teachers who moved into the white male domain of school principals in TUSD, breaking down barriers and opening the path for others to follow.

“We were some of the first Mexican-American women and we had a hard time but we did it,” said Margaret Leon Romero(no relation), who served as an educator for 38 years in the district and who retired as principal of Brichta Elementary on the west side in the mid-90s.

Romero was born in Bisbee, to Ramon and Guadalupe Guerrero, just as the global conflict was ending. But in that small southern Arizona mining town, built on the shoulders of immigrant workers, the Guerrero family faced stiff discriminatory laws and practices common in many Arizona mining towns.