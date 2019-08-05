Arizona Lottery

Arizona Lottery tickets are available at many retail outlets and online.

 David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star file photo

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Tucson last week.

The ticket was pulled from the Aug. 2 drawing and was sold at the Circle K location at 4395 N. Romero Rd., near West Wetmore Road, according to Arizona State Lottery officials.

The ticket holder matched five out of the five numbers — but not the Mega Ball number. The cash prize is $1 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 20, 26, 48, 70, with Mega Ball number 19. The $1 million Mega Millions ticket has yet to be claimed.

Plus, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Tucson in the Aug. 3 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Safeway location at 9100 N. Silverbell Rd., near West Twin Peaks Road.

The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 3, 6, 45, 66, 68, with Powerball number 13.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.