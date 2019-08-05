A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Tucson last week.
The ticket was pulled from the Aug. 2 drawing and was sold at the Circle K location at 4395 N. Romero Rd., near West Wetmore Road, according to Arizona State Lottery officials.
The ticket holder matched five out of the five numbers — but not the Mega Ball number. The cash prize is $1 million.
The winning numbers were 11, 20, 26, 48, 70, with Mega Ball number 19. The $1 million Mega Millions ticket has yet to be claimed.
Plus, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Tucson in the Aug. 3 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Safeway location at 9100 N. Silverbell Rd., near West Twin Peaks Road.
The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number.
Saturday’s winning numbers were 3, 6, 45, 66, 68, with Powerball number 13.
Most-winning places in Tucson to get your lottery tickets
Winning tickets
These places have sold tickets that have won a total of $54,000 or more between June 15, 2017 and Oct. 20, 2018.
Quiktrip 1490
Quiktrip, 2345 E. Irvington Road, has sold six lottery tickets that have won a total of $1,986,796. Five tickets were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Fry's Food Store
Fry's, 7870 N. Silverbell Road, Marana, has sold three lottery tickets that have won a total of $623,000. Two were The Pick and one was Fantasy Five.
D/S Corner Store
D/S Corner Store, 6310 E. Golf Links Road, has sold three lottery tickets that have won a total of $198,000. Two were The Pick and one was Fantasy Five.
Circle K 3386
Circle K 3386, 530 E. Valencia Road, has sold two lottery tickets that have won a total of $150,000/ Both were Powerball.
Walmart Neighborhood Market 5725
Walmart Neighborhood Market 5725, 831 E. Fort Lowell Road, has sold two lottery tickets that won a total of $150,000. Both were Powerball.
Circle K 0228
Circle K 0228, 560 N. Second Ave, Ajo, has sold one Fantasy Five ticket that won $76,000.
ASL Tucson Terminal 1
ASL Tucson Terminal 1, 2900 E. Broadway, Suite 190, has sold seven lottery tickets that have won a total of $62,000. Five were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Quiktrip 1456
Quiktrip 1456, 5565 W. Cortaro Farms Road, has sold one Fantasy Five ticket that won $60,000.
Circle K 6770
Circle K 6770, 5633 W. Cortaro Farms Road, has sold three lottery tickets that won a total of $54,000. Two were The Pick and one was Powerball.
Circle K 2917
Circle K 2917, 8909 E. Tanque Verde Road, has sold three lottery tickets that won a total of $54,000. Two were The Pick and one was Powerball.