A man who was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in midtown Tucson last week has died, police say.
On Jan. 3, Dennis P. Mulligan, 67, was attempting to walk across Grant Road east of the Palo Verde Avenue intersection around 2 a.m.
When a Chevrolet Silverado passed the intersection, Mulligan stepped off the curb directly in front of the truck.
The driver tried to avoid hitting Mulligan but was unsuccessful. He was not in a crosswalk, a Tucson police news release said.
Tucson firefighters took Mulligan with life-threatening injuries to a hospital. On Jan. 6, detectives learned Mulligan suffered a non-survivable brain injury. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.
The driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation. Neither speed nor impairments appear to be factors in the crash, police say.
The investigation is ongoing and no citations or arrests have been made.