Man killed after shooting deputy in traffic stop on Tucson's south side
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured after making a traffic stop Tuesday on Tucson’s south side, and he returned fire, killing the suspect, officials said.
Before he was shot, Pima County Deputy Jose Velasco had already been dragged by the suspect’s car as the man tried to flee, Sheriff’s Department Capt. John Stuckey said.
Velasco, a motorcycle deputy, had pulled the man over, near the intersection of East Ajo Way and South Country Club Road, about 3:20 p.m. for a traffic violation. Stuckey gave the following account of the incident:
After dragging Velasco for a short distance, the man continued driving west on Ajo. The deputy got back on his motorcycle to chase him, and was able to catch up when the man had to stop for traffic at a light.
As Velasco approached him, the man got out of his car and fired at least one shot, striking the deputy in the leg. Velasco returned fire, killing the man.
“I’m hit!” Velasco could be heard saying several times as he radioed for help.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening. His condition was not available Tuesday night.
The name of the deceased suspect was not immediately released.
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area as most of the intersection is closed.
Around two dozen deputy vehicles responded near the intersection in a scene that stretched to South Randolph Avenue.
