Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery — 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista. U.S. flag placement on veterans’ grave sites. Open to volunteers and family members at 8 a.m. May 25; observance ceremony with guest speaker, wreath laying, color guard and taps at 8:30 a.m. May 27. Free. (520) 458-7144.
East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road — Sons of Orpheus will provide musical interludes, VFW Post 4903 will perform its ritual ceremony, Sons of the American Revolution will post colors, Bulk Fuel Company A Marines will provide the rifle salute and taps. 9-10 a.m. May 27. Free. 886-5561.
McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson — Guest speaker is retired Lt. Col. Rob Matte, Army Reserve, and current University of Arizona and Pima Community College English professor. 11 a.m.-noon. May 27. Free. 762-5652.
Santa Cruz Summer Winds American Heroes: Eternal Brave — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. A salute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. 3-5 p.m. May 27. $15 in advance; $20 at door. 399-1750.
South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave. — Vietnam Veterans Memorial Museum-Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 106 will display artifacts, information and tributes. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 25-27; Tucson Concert Band will provide musical interludes, VFW Post 549 will perform its ritual ceremony, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guard will present colors, Tucson Detachment 007 Marine Corps League will provide the rifle salute. 9 a.m. May 27. Free. 982-0023.
Evergreen Memorial Park, 3015 N. Oracle Road — A Walk of Honor ceremony, invocation, a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the national anthem, readings, roll call and a wreath-laying ceremony. Tucson City Councilman Richard Fimbres will give remarks, taps will be played along with a rifle salute. Evergreen will offer a free hot dog lunch for attendees. 9-11 a.m. May 27. Free. 257-4831.
Memorial Day parade — Tucson Estates, 1½ miles north of Ajo Way at Kinney Road. Parade, ceremony and indoor concert. 8 a.m. parade starting at Western Way Circle. A military ceremony honoring all branches at the Tucson Estates Memorial Park will be followed by an indoor concert at the Tucson Estates multi-purpose room. Live music will be provided by The Whiskey River Dogs. Folding chairs will be permitted. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 27. Free. (602) 481-2051.
Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Road, Marana — Remember and honor those who sacrificed for our country. Presented by VFW Post 5990. 8 a.m. May 27. Free. 638-4869.
Tucson VA Memorial Day ceremony — R.E. Lindsey Auditorium, VA hospital, 3601 S. Sixth Ave. Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 30. Free. 629-1819