Midtown subdivision developer would go on to be Tucson mayor

The Davis family arrived in Tucson for a vacation in 1951 and almost immediately decided to make the Old Pueblo their home.

By the following year, Lewis W. “Lew” Davis and his wife Selma had formed Lew Davis Realty and were working on their first subdivision Cinco Via, located on East Fifth Street.

In January 1954, Davis’ mother passed away suddenly in New Jersey.

A few months later in May 1954, Davis named his new Tucson subdivision Clara Vista, almost certainly in honor of his mother. To the average homebuyer there, however, the name was about the views. Translated to English, it means clear view.

Also, only one new street was added in the subdivision Chantilly Drive, named for Selma’s mother Chantilly Goldinger.

“My grandmother, Chantilly Goldinger, better known as Tillie, was born about 1887 and was the driving force in the family,” Andrea Davis recalled. “She came over from Poland with the children before my grandfather. She sold antiques to make ends meet.”