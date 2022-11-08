Mikronis leads in Marana school board early votes

Kathryn Mikronis took the lead over three others, with 29% of the votes, in the Marana Unified School District governing board race in early results posted by the Pima County Elections Department.

Abbie Hlavacek has nearly 28%, incumbent Tom Carlson 25% and Mikail Roberts 17%.

Voters will elect two board members out of the four candidates.

In a campaign website for Mikronis, it was noted her priorities include ensuring school safety, reducing the achievement gap, strengthening community relationships and advocating for the most vulnerable students.

A campaign website for Hlavacek that she’s running for election to serve as a voice for those less heard and ensure that all children have access to the best education possible.

Carlson, who has served on the board since 2011, is seeking re-election to continue efforts of increasing literacy and overall academic achievement among students in the district.

Roberts, in a letter filed with the Pima County School Superintendent's Office, said she hopes to serve on the board to ensure that all policies put the students first and said protecting parents' rights is crucial.