Miller makes endorsement for her replacement on Board of Supervisors

As the field for the race to replace Ally Miller on the Board of Supervisors continues to grow, the incumbent District 1 representative, who announced last month that she would not seek re-election , has made an endorsement for her successor.

In a Tuesday Facebook post , Miller announced that she is supporting fellow Republican Steven Spain , an Arizona Daily Independent contributor and local business owner. Miller said she worked with Spain in the past to oppose two county bond elections, labeling him as "engaged, approachable and committed to good governance."

"Steve seeks out new ideas, entertains different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops the most prudent solutions. Steve Spain will hit the ground running on day 1," Miller wrote. "Steve has been a long-time advocate for smaller government and less taxation. Steve will invest the time to understand the issues most important to the residents of District 1 and Pima County. Steve has the strong character that is needed to speak truth to power. He won’t be swayed by the special interests. He will represent your voice. It is vital that we make the best choice possible in the 2020 election to move Pima county forward to the next level."