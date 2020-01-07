You are the owner of this article.
Miller makes endorsement for her replacement on Board of Supervisors

Ally Miller

Pima Supervisor Ally Miller’s retirement leaves the GOP without a candidate for the District 1 seat in next year’s election.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

As the field for the race to replace Ally Miller on the Board of Supervisors continues to grow, the incumbent District 1 representative, who announced last month that she would not seek re-election, has made an endorsement for her successor.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Miller announced that she is supporting fellow Republican Steven Spain, an Arizona Daily Independent contributor and local business owner. Miller said she worked with Spain in the past to oppose two county bond elections, labeling him as "engaged, approachable and committed to good governance."

"Steve seeks out new ideas, entertains different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops the most prudent solutions. Steve Spain will hit the ground running on day 1," Miller wrote. "Steve has been a long-time advocate for smaller government and less taxation. Steve will invest the time to understand the issues most important to the residents of District 1 and Pima County. Steve has the strong character that is needed to speak truth to power. He won’t be swayed by the special interests. He will represent your voice. It is vital that we make the best choice possible in the 2020 election to move Pima county forward to the next level."

The endorsement for Spain came at the expense of her special staff assistant, Bill Beard, also the former chairman of the Pima County Republican Party, who had announced his candidacy for the seat earlier this month.

Spain and Beard joined Oro Valley Councilwoman Rhonda Pina; Vic Williams, a small-business owner and former state representative; and Miller as the five Republican candidates who have filed statements of interest in District 1, as of Tuesday afternoon. Three Democrats — educators Jeff Farrell and Rex Scott, and retired law enforcement officer Brian Radford — have submitted paperwork for the seat.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Pima County candidates (Date Filed)

Board of Supervisors, District 1

  1. Ally Miller, Republican (6/14/17)
  2. Jeff Farrell, Democrat (8/2/19)
  3. Rex Scott, Democrat (9/6/19)
  4. Rhonda Pina, Republican (12/4/19)
  5. Vic Williams, Republican (12/9/19)
  6. Brian Radford, Democrat (12/18/19)
  7. Bill Beard, Republican (1/2/20)
  8. Steven Spain, Republican (1/7/20)

Board of Supervisors, District 2

  1. Ramon Valadez, Democrat (6/27/17)
  2. Richard Hernandez, Democrat (12/5/19)

Board of Supervisors, District 3

  1. Sharon Bronson, Democrat (6/6/17)
  2. Felicia Chew, Party Not Declared (10/15/18)
  3. Joe Boogaart, Republican (7/29/19)
  4. Juan Padres, Democrat (9/23/19)

Board of Supervisors, District 4

  1. Steve Christy, Republican (6/23/17)
  2. John Backer, Republican (3/29/19)
  3. Steve Diamond, Democrat (10/1/19)
  4. Robert Reus, Independent (11/8/19)

Board of Supervisors, District 5

  1. Richard Elias, Democrat (6/29/17)
  2. Rachael Sedgwick, Independent (3/20/19)
  3. Trista Tramposh Di Genova-Chang (11/22/19)

County Attorney

  1. Jonathan Mosher, Democrat (10/14/19)
  2. Laura Conover, Democrat (11/21/19)
  3. Mark Thomas Diebolt, Democrat (1/3/20)

Sheriff

  1. Mark Napier, Republican (5/22/17)
  2. Kevin Kubitskey, Democrat (8/23/19
  3. Trista Tramposh Di Genova-Chang (11/22/19)
  4. Chris Nanos, Democrat (12/18/19)
  5. Luis Pimber, Republican (1/2/20)

Recorder

  1. Kimberly Challender, Democrat (9/20/19)
  2. Consuelo Hernandez, Democrat (10/1/19)
  3. Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Democrat (11/22/19)

Treasurer

  1. Brian Bickel, Democrat (4/5/18)
  2. Beth Ford, Republican (8/22/19)

Assessor

  1. Brian Johnson, Democrat (3/19/19)
  2. Suzanne Droubie, Democrat (4/10/19)
  3. Mark Baudendistel, Democrat (10/4/19)

Superintendent of Schools

  1. Dustin Williams, Democrat (4/18/17)
  2. Anne Segal, Democrat (12/13/19)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

  1. Erica Cornejo, Democrat (5/3/17)
  2. John Maley, Republican (7/23/19)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

  1. None

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6

  1. John-Robert Granger, Democrat (10/2/19)

Justice of the Peace, Prcintct 9

  1. Kendrick Allen Wilson, Democrat (11/13/19)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 10

  1. Vince Roberts, Republican (8/27/19)

• The candidate list is based on filings as of Tuesday afternoon

