Motorcyclist dies after crash on Tucson's northwest side

A motorcyclist has died after he collided with a vehicle on Tucson’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

On Aug. 31 just before 4:45 p.m., Tucson police officers were sent to the 900 block of West Prince Road, near North Fairview Avenue, after receiving reports of a serious injury crash involving a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red-and-black 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Detectives determined that the driver of the Tahoe was traveling east on Prince and attempted to make a left turn into a shopping complex. At that time, Andrew Ralph Ward, 66, who was riding the motorcycle, was traveling west on Prince Road in the curb lane when the Tahoe turned in front of him, causing Ward to collide with the vehicle, police said.

Ward was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

It was determined that the driver of the Tahoe was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Failing to yield while making a left turn is the major contributing factor in the crash and the driver of the Tahoe was cited, police said.