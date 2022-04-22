Multiple homes and vehicles destroyed, 2 injured in Bisbee fire

Two people have been injured, and multiple homes and vehicles are destroyed after a fire broke out in Bisbee on Friday.

The Saginaw Fire has destroyed three vehicles and burned down two houses, a spokeswoman with the Cochise County Fire Department said. Crews are working on a third house fire and managing a fire in the grass lands around a fourth house. The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

A homeowner in her 80s and a sheriff’s office employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to the fire, the spokeswoman said.

Residents on C Street and D Street have also been evacuated, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Highway 80 is closed from Traffic Circle to Arizona Street.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, there was no structure fire spread into the wildland and an aircraft was ordered to assist, but is grounded due to the winds.

