 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Multiple homes and vehicles destroyed, 2 injured in Bisbee fire

A fire burns several homes in the Saginaw subdivision west of Bisbee on April 22, 2022.

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Two people have been injured, and multiple homes and vehicles are destroyed after a fire broke out in Bisbee on Friday.

The Saginaw Fire has destroyed three vehicles and burned down two houses, a spokeswoman with the Cochise County Fire Department said. Crews are working on a third house fire and managing a fire in the grass lands around a fourth house. The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

A homeowner in her 80s and a sheriff’s office employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to the fire, the spokeswoman said.

Residents on C Street and D Street have also been evacuated, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Highway 80 is closed from Traffic Circle to Arizona Street.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, there was no structure fire spread into the wildland and an aircraft was ordered to assist, but is grounded due to the winds.

A fire burns several homes in the Saginaw subdivision west of Bisbee on April 22, 2022.

A fire burns several homes in the Saginaw subdivision west of Bisbee on April 22, 2022.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s new lunar backpack will help map the moon and keep astronauts safe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News