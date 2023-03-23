Some ramps on Interstate 10 in Tucson will be closed on Friday for pavement repairs.

The eastbound 1-10 off ramp at exit 265, Alvernon Way, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The eastbound on and off ramps at exit 264, Palo Verde Road, will also be closed at the same time.

The pavement repairs are part of the I-10 Ajo Way to Milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project.

The Arizona Department on Transportation is asking drivers to be cautious while driving through the work zone, slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.