New program works to combat Tucson's persistent teacher shortage

“Students like consistency,” she said. “And having substitutes going in and out of classrooms, they become nervous that there's somebody new there. It's just easier when there is a teacher there building a positive, safe relationship with the students.”

Mendoza grew up in Sunnyside. She attended Sunnyside schools and so have her children. Her long-term experience with the district helps her connect with her students.

“All they want is to know that somebody cares about them, to know that there is somebody who will advocate for them,” she said. “And that's just something that teachers are really known for. They really do their very best to be there for the students.”

Kylie Grace Danvers-Gay was working part time at a library making minimum wage while attending Pima Community College. She was attending Pima on a scholarship for carrying a 4.0 GPA in high school. She had been saving money to get her teaching degree at the UA, but as that time approached, she was worried about how she was going to pay for it — until she found Pathways.

She lived with her mom while participating in the program and the $1,000 stipend covered most of her other needs.