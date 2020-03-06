"No Do-Overs" for Pima County residents who voted for candidates who have dropped out

As sample ballots for this month’s presidential preference election began hitting Pima County mailboxes this week, representatives from the county’s elections department are reminding voters: “No Do-Overs.”

The department said it started mailing 125,000 sample ballots this week ahead of the March 17 election, which is open only to registered Democrats.

As of Wednesday, the department had received about 50,000 filled-out ballots.

But as candidates continue to drop out, representatives from the department are pointing out a notice that is included in the ballots that warns voters “candidates on the ballot may drop out of the race prior to the actual election.”

There’s bad news for anyone who has already turned in a ballot — your vote is final, said Mary Reynolds, communications specialist for the department.

But those voters who have filled out their ballots but have not turned them in can either destroy the ballot themselves or bring it to a polling location and ask for it to be “spoiled.” They’ll be provided a new ballot.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers atjsayers1@tucson.comor 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.