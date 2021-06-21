Nonprofits can submit project ideas for United Way's Days of Caring

“Last year, we conducted our annual Days of Caring event in spite of the pandemic and saw great success, and this year, as we return to a more normal routine, we’re going to do it again,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “Our Days of Caring weekend is a part of who we are as a community, and the hundreds of projects and thousands of volunteers, coming together, not only improves our neighborhoods, but also reminds us that it is our friends and neighbors who can be relied on in times of need.”