Nonprofits can submit project ideas for United Way's Days of Caring

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is inviting nonprofits, schools, child care centers, care facilities, community gardens and other local groups to submit project proposals for the 22nd annual United Way’s Days of Caring.
Project registration for Days of Caring runs through Aug. 6 for both in-person and virtual projects. For more details and to submit a project for consideration, please go online at tucne.ws/1hvh.
On Oct. 22-23, the initiative is expected to pair more than 100 local projects with thousands of volunteers to improve the community one project at a time. Last year, more than 1,100 volunteers turned out to complete 80 projects. In addition, and due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, virtual projects were encouraged and included and dozens of virtual projects were conducted during the event.
This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, Days of Caring will continue to accept in-person/on-site projects as well as virtual projects. The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona team overseeing the event will continue following CDC and local public health guidelines, and this will be communicated to project organizers and volunteers as the weekend approaches.
The main focus of Days of Caring will continue to be on projects that make a positive impact on the community, with an emphasis on outdoor projects.
“Last year, we conducted our annual Days of Caring event in spite of the pandemic and saw great success, and this year, as we return to a more normal routine, we’re going to do it again,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “Our Days of Caring weekend is a part of who we are as a community, and the hundreds of projects and thousands of volunteers, coming together, not only improves our neighborhoods, but also reminds us that it is our friends and neighbors who can be relied on in times of need.”
For information on assistance with submitting a project, contact Meredith Bode at daysofcaring@unitedwaytucson.org.