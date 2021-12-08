Only 8 ICU beds are available in Pima County

Intensive care units in Pima County's hospitals are now as busy with COVID-19 patients as they were in early February, when cases here were surging and the vaccines were not yet widely available.

"We remain concerned about a crisis in the hospitals," Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's public health director, said Wednesday.

Only eight ICU beds — or about 2% — are currently available in Pima County. That means not only the availability of a bed, but also of staff to attend to the patient.

The county's COVID-19 case rate remains high, at 350 cases per 100,000 residents. There has not been any decrease over the last few weeks in the rate at which COVID tests are coming back positive. It remains at 14% to 15%.

Cullen said her department also keeps track of what's happening at hospitals in Maricopa County, where residents might need to be transferred if patient loads here peak.

Any worsening crisis could be compounded by a lack of equipment needed to help patients who are sick enough to require medical interventions.