Only 8 ICU beds are available in Pima County

Intensive care units in Pima County's hospitals are now as busy with COVID-19 patients as they were in early February, when cases here were surging and the vaccines were not yet widely available.
"We remain concerned about a crisis in the hospitals," Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's public health director, said Wednesday.
Only eight ICU beds — or about 2% — are currently available in Pima County. That means not only the availability of a bed, but also of staff to attend to the patient.
The county's COVID-19 case rate remains high, at 350 cases per 100,000 residents. There has not been any decrease over the last few weeks in the rate at which COVID tests are coming back positive. It remains at 14% to 15%.
Cullen said her department also keeps track of what's happening at hospitals in Maricopa County, where residents might need to be transferred if patient loads here peak.
Any worsening crisis could be compounded by a lack of equipment needed to help patients who are sick enough to require medical interventions.
The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that hospitals in Maricopa County were facing a critical shortage of ECMO machines, which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The device, which is used to treat the sickest COVID patients, pumps blood outside of the body to a machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-rich blood back into a person's body. The process is intended to help the heart and lungs heal.
Patients in Pima County who might need this treatment are often transferred to a hospital in Maricopa County. Only a handful of the devices are available in Pima County's hospitals.
Carondelet St. Joseph and St. Mary's hospitals do not offer ECMO services, said spokeswoman Taja Vivens, and neither does Tucson Medical Center, said spokeswoman Angela Pittenger.
Banner-University Medical Center Tucson does offer the treatment but has a limited number of machines and all were in use Wednesday, said spokeswoman Rebecca Ruiz Hudman.
Northwest Health, which includes Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital, does provide ECMO treatment but the availability of the machines also fluctuates and it was unclear if any were available Wednesday afternoon.
"As with all of our highly specialized services, our ability to provide ECMO care is based on current patient volumes and staffing, which changes several times throughout the day," said Veronica Apodaca, a director of marketing for Northwest Healthcare.
Other COVID-19 updates for Pima County and Arizona:
- School cases have remained high, with 518 cases the week of Nov. 22 and 744 cases during the week of Nov. 29. During the first two days of this week, 172 cases were reported. "That may mean we’re starting to see some leveling off but won’t know until the end of the week," Cullen said.
- About 26% of the county’s roughly 88,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been immunized so far.
- The omicron variant has not yet been detected here but a team of epidemiologists is watching for it. Arizona health officials reported late Wednesday that the state’s first known case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in Yavapai County.
- Breakthrough cases in Pima County, meaning someone fully immunized tested positive, were found to be at about 26% in October and 28% in November. The Arizona Department of Health Services' recent data on breakthrough cases shows that, statewide, unvaccinated people were 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and 3.9 times more likely to contract the disease than fully vaccinated individuals.
