The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area overflow parking lot will reopen October 15 until April 30.
The lot will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. but drivers will be able to exit the parking lot at any time, according to a news release.
People who already have a visitor’s pass are encouraged to use the overflow parking lot, and first-time visitors are encouraged to use the main parking lot by the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center, where they can purchase a pass. First-time visitors can park in the overflow parking lot if they have cash to buy a pass at the fee tube on that lot.
The Connector Trail from the overflow parking lot is 0.3 miles and enters the canyon just above the intersection of Sabino and Bear canyons. The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., where visitors can find maps and other information. Personnel in the entry station in the main lot also sell passes and provide visitor information.
On Mount Lemmon, the Palisades Visitor Center will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center may close if it’s snowing or if the highway is closed to public traffic.
For further information, contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at 520-749-8700.