Pima County charities, let us know what you need in this time of crisis

In this time of need and great challenge, the Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help.

We’re asking nonprofit charities for their three greatest needs and we’re asking readers who have more than they need and are willing to share to let us know so we can help you connect and do the most good.

Here’s the information we need from Tucson-area charities:

• Charity name

• Address

• Phone number

• Website

• Contact person and phone number (for Star use only)

• Need 1

• Need 2

• Need 3

Readers, if you have excess resources that you are willing to share, please let us know and we’ll figure out a way to connect you to where your resources will do the most good.

I am the point person on this project. You can contact me at:

Debbie Kornmiller

520-573-4127

And remember, we’re all in this together.