You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pima County charities, let us know what you need in this time of crisis

Pima County charities, let us know what you need in this time of crisis

Debbie Kornmiller Arizona Daily Star senior editor

 ARIZONA DAILY STAR

In this time of need and great challenge, the Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help.

We’re asking nonprofit charities for their three greatest needs and we’re asking readers who have more than they need and are willing to share to let us know so we can help you connect and do the most good.

Here’s the information we need from Tucson-area charities:

• Charity name

• Address

• Phone number

• Website

• Contact person and phone number (for Star use only)

• Need 1

• Need 2

• Need 3

Readers, if you have excess resources that you are willing to share, please let us know and we’ll figure out a way to connect you to where your resources will do the most good.

I am the point person on this project. You can contact me at:

Debbie Kornmiller

520-573-4127

dkornmiller@tucson.com

And remember, we’re all in this together.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News