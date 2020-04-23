Pima County creates task force to develop reopening plan for Tucson-area businesses

A task force will be set up to devise a plan to reopen businesses across Pima County, that will keep workers and the public safe during the coronavirus crisis, the county announced this week.

The Back to Business Task Force will include one appointed member of the county’s Small Business Commission from each district, as well as representatives from local businesses such as restaurants, hotels, chambers of commerce, gyms, day cares, personal hygiene services, theatres and event centers. Representatives of other industries may be added as needed or requested, said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

“The purpose of the Task Force will be to establish a framework of hygiene and physical distancing standards that need to be developed to begin to reopen, in a limited, phased manner, the commercial and business activities that may have been suspended or substantially interrupted during this time,” Huckelberry wrote in memo April 22.

Among its activities, the task force will develop a set of criteria for reopening in phases, help expedite changes in government regulations and provide guidance to employers to ensure their employees are safe and healthy as they return to the workplace.

Pima County has already developed an initial set of criteria, based on CDC and White House recomendations, that must be met for the beginning of reopening to occur. This includes criteria such as decreasing positive COVID-19 cases over 14 days, testing for all symptomatic patients and timely contact tracing within 24 hours of a positive test result.