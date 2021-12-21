Pima County: Masks required for indoor public spaces

With the mandate back in place, the county hasn’t specified plans to enforce it, but Heinz said it will give leverage to business owners enforcing the mandate on their premises.

“The idea is that this is a pro-business move to make sure that the businesses don't have to have the clerk at the front desk be the enforcer, they can say, ‘Hey, the county's requiring it, see what the sign says,’” Heinz said.

Scott disagreed the mandate is a pro-business measure and said while he encourages county residents to continue mask-wearing, the onus of enforcing the mandate will fall on business owners, not the county.

“I am not willing to tell you that you must wear masks because I know that many of you will choose to ignore or defy that mandate,” Scott said. “The people who will have to deal with your choices are not members of this board, nor do they work for county government. I am absolutely unwilling to ask those workers to deal with the consequences of any defiance or ignorance of a new mask mandate, so I will be sadly voting against this item.”

Christy, who has adamantly opposed mask mandates throughout the pandemic, called the motion pointless without an enforcement mechanism.