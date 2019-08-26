Two Pima County programs that help at-risk students graduate from high school or obtain a GED are accepting applicants.
Students ages 16 through 21 can earn a high school diploma, create a career plan and learn skills on keeping a job through Pima Vocational High School, according to a news release. Students must attend a two-day orientation on Aug. 27 and 28 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day at the school’s south campus, 175 W. Irvington Road.
To reserve a spot call 520-724-9740. To download a registration packet, go to pimavocational.org/how-to-enroll.html. The program session begins Sept. 3.
Pima County’s Las Artes Arts & Education Center is also accepting students for the GED program that begins Sept. 3. The program gives students ages 17 through 21 a stipend to help cover transportation, clothing and school supplies, according to a news release.
Students need to complete an application and take a basic assessment test before attending a new student orientation
Students can take the initial assessment and apply to the program at the school, 23 W. 27th St., Monday through Thursday at 8:15 a.m. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted. For more information, go to http://webcms.pima.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=6382.
The new student orientation is the same day classes begin on Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the school.