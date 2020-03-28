Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías has died

Richard Elías, chairman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, has died,
Details of his death were not immediately available, but sources said he died suddenly at home Saturday.
Elias, 61, a Democrat who pushed progressive causes, served in the board for nearly two decades.
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva said Saturday afternoon that he and his family were still in shock after learning of the death.
"It's very much a personal loss for Mona, me and our family," Grijalva said. "There's just this emptiness, and surprise."
He lauded the sincerity with which Elias advocated for progressive causes involving issues like labor, equity and poverty.
"Politics is sometimes devoid of thinkers and people that give a damn about other people," Grijalva said. "Above all else, Richard gave a damn."
"He applied his heart to all of this."
