Pima County supervisors plan to amend rules for businesses after some lawmakers push back

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will amend a set of temporary health code regulations it passed this week after receiving pushback from leaders across the Tucson area and the state.

In an emergency meeting Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to adopt the regulations for restaurants, pools, gyms and other facilities in order to protect employees and customers through the duration of the pandemic. The proclamation includes a variety of regulations for different businesses, such as occupancy limitations, protective-equipment requirements, social-distancing protocols, daily temperature checks and the public display of signage and cleaning logs.

“The goal of this effort is to assure the public that it is safe to resume dining, recreating, exercising and lodging in Pima County because the county, through its statutory duty to protect the public health, has established, in cooperation with the business community, a set of minimum standards that will help protect workers and the public from the transmission of COVID-19,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

The adoption of the regulations followed Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement that Arizona’s stay-home order was going to be allowed to expire.

Now some are saying the county’s regulations are a violation of Ducey’s latest executive order, which forbids counties, cities and towns from making rules and regulations inconsistent with those issued by the governor.

State Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, and Reps. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, and Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, have asked Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate Pima County’s proclamation.