Pima County will provide bail money for some defendants under new program

Dean Brault, the director of Pima County Public Defense Services, said the county will provide an initial pool of money — an amount yet to be determined — to a nonprofit agency to use for bond money. If a defendant doesn’t show up for court, “any forfeiture of bonds is returned to the county’s general fund,” he said.

“Lots of bad things happen to people when they are in custody and they can’t get out because they don’t have the money,” said Brault, a longtime public defender.

“This program is designed to get everybody out who we clearly think should be out, and to do that quickly so they get back to their families, get back to their jobs and have their lives be stabilized,” he said.

Brault’s research earlier this year, which looked at 2017 prisoner data for the Pima County Jail, found taxpayers would have saved about $3.3 million on jail costs that year had the new program been in effect at the time. That figure doesn’t include money saved by other government agencies for things like foster care if a single parent is arrested and children have nowhere to go.

The county jail housed about 7,000 felony defendants in 2017. About 700 would have qualified to have their bail costs covered under the new program, Brault said.