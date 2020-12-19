Record COVID-19 cases hit Tucson area again. Here's how experts grasp the data.

The pandemic is getting worse, with another week of record-breaking COVID-19 metrics — or measurements that health experts use to gauge the severity of the pandemic.

Case counts in Pima County have never been higher and hospital capacity has never been lower across the state.

But the avalanche of coronavirus statistics, charts and graphics might make it more difficult for many people to know which metrics matter most.

“There is no magic metric,” said Kacey Ernst, an epidemiologist at the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “You need to have multiple metrics.”

Each one tells us something different, but public-health officials look to certain ones to make decisions and recommendations.

For the most part, Pima County’s chief medical officer, Dr. Francisco Garcia, looks at three main metrics: The number of new cases, the percentage of tests coming back positive and the percentage of hospital visits due to COVID-like illness.

How many people have been infected?

The county regularly updates a progress report on its website to show how these metrics have changed over two trailing consecutive weeks.

The number of new cases are measured as a rate per 100,000 people. This number has been much higher than desired for many weeks.

The ultimate goal is to have it below 10 cases per 100,000. And the county’s nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will end once it drops below 100 cases per 100,000 people, but the current numbers seem far off.