Road Runner: Major Broadway widening project is getting started soon

Pedestrian access will be maintained on only one side of Broadway during the project. It’ll switch sides depending on specific work that’s being done.

What about business access?

Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the project, Rogers said. Business-access signs will be up in the construction area. Businesses with alleyway or rear parking are encouraged to still have parking in those areas.

What about bus stops?

Crews will be maintaining bus stops where there are safe and ADA accessible stops. There will be proper signage for any stops that need to be moved temporarily.

What about side-street closures? Expect side streets to progressively close as crews work from west to east. Side streets on the north side will be closed first for the drain-system installation. Major streets such as Euclid, Campbell and Country Club will stay open.

What about access for University of Arizona students? There will be attempts to limit closures on Highland Avenue, which leads directly to the main campus. UA classes resumed Jan. 15.