Road Runner: Sun Tran moves to lessen environmental impacts from bus fleet

Sun Tran’s latest deployment of buses has moved its fleet toward lessening the impact on air quality due to greenhouse emissions, the company says.
Fifteen new 40-foot compressed natural gas, or CNG, buses are now running in its fixed-route service, replacing some of the older biodiesel-fueled buses. The average age of the buses is now nearly 8 years old, the company said.
"These new CNG buses maintain Sun Tran’s commitment to utilize clean fuel technology in a cost-effective manner,” said Steve Spade, Sun Tran’s general manager. “As we continue to test the first electric bus in Tucson, the CNG buses allow Sun Tran to further reduce emissions and improve air quality."
The move follows the recent deployment of 21 Ford E-series Cutaway Vans to replace aging vans in Sun Tran’s paratransit fleet, “improving the overall safety and reliability of service to Americans with Disabilities Act passengers,” Sun Tran said.
Those 22-foot vehicles “can accommodate nine passengers and features a longer wheelbase than current Sun Van vehicle models,” the company said. “The longer wheelbase increases floor space inside the vehicle, allowing better maneuverability into the wheelchair securement area for passengers.”
To finish the year, Sun Tran will be adding an additional 21 cutaway vans on Dec. 1. It’ll decrease the average fleet age to 2.36 years, Sun Tran said. The buses will be added to the 106 ADA-accessible vehicles in the paratransit fleet.
The new buses come only weeks after Sun Tran launched its newest service, "Sun on Demand" on Nov. 8. It is a pilot program providing door-to-door transit service for riders in two different areas within the city.
Drivers will pick up passengers within those zones and dropping them off at the curb of the address indicated when reserving a trip, connecting them to a Sun Tran bus stop or the Sun Link streetcar.
By early 2021, Sun Tran says, five more electric buses will be added to its fleet.
Down the Road
Downtown Links project closures incoming
On Tuesday, from midnight until 6 a.m., North Sixth Avenue will be closed between East Sixth Street and East Toole Avenue. The closure will be in place while crews complete pavement work along this section of Sixth Avenue.
North Church Avenue remains closed between West Sixth Street and West Franklin Street. Ninth Avenue between Sixth and Franklin streets is also closed.
The intersection of East Fifth Street and North Echols Avenue is closed. The temporary closure is scheduled to be in place until approximately Nov. 25 while new sewer infrastructure is installed.
I-10 ramps reopen at Houghton Road
Motorists now have full access to the eastbound on-ramp from Houghton Road to I-10 and the westbound exit ramp from the interstate.
The routes were closed in August while a section $24.4 interchange project was completed. The interchange is scheduled for completion in late 2021.
The two ramps on the west side of the interchange will be rebuilt without extended closures, as ADOT has developed a construction plan that allows those ramps and the new bridge to be constructed with only occasional nighttime closures.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.