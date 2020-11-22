Road Runner: Sun Tran moves to lessen environmental impacts from bus fleet

Sun Tran’s latest deployment of buses has moved its fleet toward lessening the impact on air quality due to greenhouse emissions, the company says.

Fifteen new 40-foot compressed natural gas, or CNG, buses are now running in its fixed-route service, replacing some of the older biodiesel-fueled buses. The average age of the buses is now nearly 8 years old, the company said.

"These new CNG buses maintain Sun Tran’s commitment to utilize clean fuel technology in a cost-effective manner,” said Steve Spade, Sun Tran’s general manager. “As we continue to test the first electric bus in Tucson, the CNG buses allow Sun Tran to further reduce emissions and improve air quality."

The move follows the recent deployment of 21 Ford E-series Cutaway Vans to replace aging vans in Sun Tran’s paratransit fleet, “improving the overall safety and reliability of service to Americans with Disabilities Act passengers,” Sun Tran said.

Those 22-foot vehicles “can accommodate nine passengers and features a longer wheelbase than current Sun Van vehicle models,” the company said. “The longer wheelbase increases floor space inside the vehicle, allowing better maneuverability into the wheelchair securement area for passengers.”