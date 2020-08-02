Road Runner: Tucson's "Slow Streets" pilot program aims to provide relief to residents

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility says it is aiming to support residents’ well-being during the coronavirus pandemic through a new pilot program for neighborhood streets.

Through the Slow Streets initiative, roads are reconfigured to temporarily limit them to local traffic using barricades, cones and signs to make way for all people to safely spend time outdoors while social distancing.

The department is using the materials in hopes of encouraging drivers to use alternate routes, use caution when driving in the area and to only use designated “slow streets” when necessary to reach a final destination, the department said.

Access for residents, emergency vehicles, environmental services and delivery vehicles are not blocked. The designated streets will not be placed in transit areas or commercial areas.

Between May and June, the department deployed its low-cost materials to the Feldman’s, Barrio Sin Nombre, and Fairgrounds neighborhoods on two-week rotations.

“Working with the neighborhoods we identified low-cost traffic improvements that will now be implemented based on what we learned from the slow streets installation,” said Gabriela Barillas-Longoria, the department’s livability planner. “The pilot phase was really successful. We received positive feedback and interest from the community.”

More than 50 applications had been sent in as of last week to be a part of Phase 2 of the initiative.

The department is looking to complete a minimum of 12 to 15 more street segments by December.