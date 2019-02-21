2019 Rodeo Parade. Memorial Horse for Edward Keeylocko

 Johanna Eubank / Arizona Daily Star

Winners from Thursday's Tucson Rodeo Parade:

Best Mounted Western Male

  • First place ─ Memorial Horse for Edward Keeylocko
  • Second place ─ Flint Freeman

Best Mounted Western Female

  • Laura Balderson

Royalty

  • Benson Butterfield Rodeo Royalty

Matched Riding Pair

  • Tucson Chicks 'n' Chaps

Family Group

  • First place ─ Willy & Keebler
  • Second place ─ Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

Western Riding Group

  • First place ─ Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
  • Second place ─ The El Paso County Sheriff's Posse

Authentic Mexican

  • First place ─ League of Mexican-American Women
  • Second place ─ Little Mexico Restaurant, Inc.

Charro

  • First place ─ Charros y Modelos de Arizona
  • Second place ─ Miss Latinoamerica de Lourdes Garcia

Authentic Native American

  • First place ─ Café Santa Rosa
  • Second place ─ Pascua Yaqui Tribe

Single Team Hitch

  • First place ─ Rocking K Ranch
  • Second place ─ Roscoe Christopher Mud Wagon

Multiple Team Hitch

  • HSL Properties

Colorful Float

  • First place ─ Fry's Food Stores
  • Second place ─ Pima County JTED

Creative Float

  • First place ─ Cash Time Title Loans Inc.
  • Second Place ─ Tucson Electric Power

Historical Float

  • First place ─ Tucson Firefighters
  • Second place ─ Cowtown Boots

Buggy

  • First place ─ CalPortland
  • Second place ─ Perfil Social LLC

4-H/FFA Groups

  • Marana FFA

Comical

  • Truly Nolan

Music

  • First place ─ Tucson Boys Choir
  • Second place ─ Rock 102.1 KFMA

Band

  • Bucky Steele Marching ─ Desert View "Pride of the Jaguars" Marching Band
  • Paul Grimes Performance ─ Tucson High Magnet School Marching 100

Curt Sullivan Sweepstakes Award

  • Greater Southern Arizona Area Chapter of the 9th & 10th Calvary Association

Chairman's Award

  • USAF Honor Guard Drill Team

Judges Award

  • HSL Properties
