Winners from Thursday's Tucson Rodeo Parade:
Best Mounted Western Male
- First place ─ Memorial Horse for Edward Keeylocko
- Second place ─ Flint Freeman
Best Mounted Western Female
- Laura Balderson
Royalty
- Benson Butterfield Rodeo Royalty
Matched Riding Pair
- Tucson Chicks 'n' Chaps
Family Group
- First place ─ Willy & Keebler
- Second place ─ Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
Western Riding Group
- First place ─ Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
- Second place ─ The El Paso County Sheriff's Posse
Authentic Mexican
- First place ─ League of Mexican-American Women
- Second place ─ Little Mexico Restaurant, Inc.
Charro
- First place ─ Charros y Modelos de Arizona
- Second place ─ Miss Latinoamerica de Lourdes Garcia
Authentic Native American
- First place ─ Café Santa Rosa
- Second place ─ Pascua Yaqui Tribe
Single Team Hitch
- First place ─ Rocking K Ranch
- Second place ─ Roscoe Christopher Mud Wagon
Multiple Team Hitch
- HSL Properties
Colorful Float
- First place ─ Fry's Food Stores
- Second place ─ Pima County JTED
Creative Float
- First place ─ Cash Time Title Loans Inc.
- Second Place ─ Tucson Electric Power
Historical Float
- First place ─ Tucson Firefighters
- Second place ─ Cowtown Boots
Buggy
- First place ─ CalPortland
- Second place ─ Perfil Social LLC
4-H/FFA Groups
- Marana FFA
Comical
- Truly Nolan
Music
- First place ─ Tucson Boys Choir
- Second place ─ Rock 102.1 KFMA
Band
- Bucky Steele Marching ─ Desert View "Pride of the Jaguars" Marching Band
- Paul Grimes Performance ─ Tucson High Magnet School Marching 100
Curt Sullivan Sweepstakes Award
- Greater Southern Arizona Area Chapter of the 9th & 10th Calvary Association
Chairman's Award
- USAF Honor Guard Drill Team
Judges Award
- HSL Properties