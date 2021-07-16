Ruthrauff bridge over I-10 opens to traffic, work continues to complete interchange

A major step was taken toward completing the $129 million Interstate 10-Ruthrauff Road interchange Thursday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Crews opened the new bridge that carries vehicles on Ruthrauff/El Camino Del Cerro over I-10 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, eliminating the need for vehicles to stop for trains frequenting the area.

Temporary lane restrictions remain on Ruthrauff as crews continue their work to widen the road to two lanes in each direction.

The I-10 ramps connecting drivers to the interchange remain closed and should open in the next several months, ADOT said. Crews still need to reconstruct the ramps and frontage roads to carry all traffic over the railroad tracks.

By late fall, ADOT said, motorists will use the expanded I-10 with four lanes in each direction, a widened Ruthrauff Road, and an underpass that will carry motorists using Davis Avenue and Highway Drive under Ruthrauff.

Traffic will then use local roads and Maryvale Avenue to connect with Ruthrauff.