Services affected by Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

City garbage and recycling
The city of Tucson will not collect garbage and recycling Monday, which is the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Services scheduled for Monday will be delayed a day, as will the rest of the week’s collections. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd
The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.
County garbage and recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations will be open Monday. This includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the schedule. Waste Management will have its regular collection Monday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday.
Bus transportation
Sun Tran buses, Sun Link streetcar, Sun Van and the Sun Shuttle will operate on a regular schedule Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to www.suntran.com
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Libraries
Pima County public libraries will be closed Monday; return chutes will be open. Online resources available at www.library.pima.gov
Banks
Most closed Monday.
School districts
No classes Monday.
UA, PCC
No classes Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Closed Monday.
Emissions
Stations open Monday.