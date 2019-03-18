Long-delayed shuttle service in Sabino Canyon resumed today — operated by the non-profit Regional Partnering Center, Coronado National Forest officials announced.
"The transitional service will be fully operational, but implementation will continue during upcoming months as new features and services are incorporated -- culminating in delivery of the new, modern electric shuttle system." said a document from Heidi Schewel, spokeswoman for the forest.
“We are pleased to announce that shuttle service is resuming in Sabino Canyon,” said Charles Woodard, Santa Catalina District ranger. “A lot of careful thought and hard work have gone into getting us to this point.”
Service was suspended on June 30, 2018, when the permit expired for the previous operator, Sabino Canyon Tours Inc.
Farhad Moghimi, Secretary of the Regional Partnering Center, said “We look forward to starting the transitional shuttle service for the public as we continue to work with the Forest Service to bring electric shuttle service to Sabino Canyon later this year,” said Farhad Moghimi, Secretary of RPC.
The transitional, gasoline-powered shuttles will run on two routes:
• Upper Sabino Canyon route. Shuttles will leave on the half hour every thirty minutes beginning at 9 a.m. The last shuttle will leave at 4 p.m. Shuttle vehicles will carry up to 21 passengers each. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children 3 to 12, and free for children under 3.
• Bear Canyon route. Shuttles will leave on the quarter hour every 30 minutes beginning at 9:15 a.m., with the last shuttle leaving at 4:15 p.m. Shuttle vehicles will carry up to 21 passengers each. Ticket prices are $6 for adults, $4 for children 3 to 12, and free for children under 3.